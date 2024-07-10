Rivers Mourns As Late Chief Azubuike Nmerukini Goes Home, Saturday

The city of Port Harcourt and indeed Rivers State will come together in a solemn display of respect as it bids farewell to one of its most esteemed sons, Late Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, whose final journey will culminate in a heartfelt funeral service and interment.

The series of events honoring Chief Nmerukini’s life will begin with a Night of Tribute on Wednesday, July 10, at the EUI Event Center along Abacha Road, Port Harcourt. Friends, family, and dignitaries will gather to share stories and pay their respects to a man who has left an indelible mark on not just Port Harcourt city but Rivers State at large.

On Thursday, July 11, the Service of Songs at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Diobu will witness an outpouring of emotion as hymns and prayers will fill the air. The church is expected to be packed with well-wishers, reflecting the high regard in which Chief Nmerukini is held.

The funeral service on Saturday, July 13, will be a poignant ceremony at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu. Starting at 10 am, the service will be attended by a cross-section of society, including political leaders, traditional rulers, and members of the public. The church will be adorned with flowers and tributes, highlighting the profound impact Chief Nmerukini has had on all who know him.

Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, who served as the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, and a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing PHALGA Constituency 3, will be remembered for his dedication to public service and his commitment to the development of Port Harcourt City.

Following the service, a solemn procession will on Saturday, July 13, 2024, accompany Chief Nmerukini’s remains to his hometown at 7b Obiazulu Street, Nkpolu Oroworukwo Community, Diobu, Port Harcourt, where he will be laid to rest. The interment ceremony will be a final farewell to a man whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Chief Azubuike Nmerukini’s passing will mark the end of an era, but his contributions to Rivers State will forever be remembered. As the state mourns, it will also celebrate the life of a leader whose spirit will live on in the hearts of many.