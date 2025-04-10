‘I’m Not A Bastard, Not Afraid Of Anyone’, Natasha Tells Supporters At Homecoming

Suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has declared that she is “not a bastard” and “not afraid of anyone” while addressing a massive crowd of supporters during her homecoming in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State on Tuesday afternoon.

Her return came amid heightened political tension, as the Kogi State Government and Police Command had earlier imposed a ban on public gatherings, citing security concerns.

In response, the chairman of Okehi LGA, Hon. Amoka Eneji, also imposed a curfew on the LGA in a bid to halt Natasha’s planned homecoming and Sallah celebration with her constituents.

Switching between Ebira and English languages, she declared, “I am glad I came home. And nobody and nothing can stop me from coming home.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as she reaffirmed her identity and connection to Kogi Central.

“I am an Ebira person. Dr. Akpoti is my father. I know my home. I am not a bastard,” she stated emphatically.

Reiterating her stance, she continued, “I am an Ebira girl. This is my land. I am the daughter of the late Dr. Jimoh Akpoti. I am not a bastard, and I am not afraid of anybody.”

Natasha’s visit came amid a ban on public gatherings imposed by the Kogi State Government on Monday, citing potential threats to public peace. In a move to enforce the ban, Okehi LGA Chairman, Hon. Amoka Eneji, declared a curfew across the council area in an attempt to prevent Natasha’s homecoming event.

Despite the restrictions apparently to stop her planned homecoming Sallah party, Natasha’s supporters defied the curfew, turning out in large numbers to welcome her back.

“Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies, gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be allowed.

I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time,” the embattled lawmaker said.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”