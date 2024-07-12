Igbo Youths In Rivers Celebrate Non-Indigene Affairs Adviser’s Birthday

As the Coordinator of Non-indigenes Simplified Movement in Rivers State and Special Adviser to the Governor on Non-Indigene Affairs, High Chief Sam Anya (Akaekpuchi Onwa) celebrates his birthday anniversary on Wednesday, an outpouring of goodwill messages from various groups and individuals have been witnessed across the state.

One of the communities particularly elated by High Chief Anya’s birthday is the Igbo Youths in Rivers State. In a statement signed by Engr. Okpara Maurice Ugochukwu, the Youth President of the Ndigbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa States, the youths expressed their heartfelt congratulations and appreciation for High Chief Anya’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and integration of non-indigenes in the state.

“High Chief Sam Anya has been a tireless advocate for the rights and interests of non-indigenes, particularly the Igbo community, in Rivers State,” Engr. Ugochukwu stated.

“Through his role as the Coordinator of the Non-indigenes Simplified Movement and as the Special Adviser to the Governor, he has worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between indigenes and non-indigenes, ensuring that everyone feels at home and has access to equal opportunities.”

The statement further highlighted High Chief Anya’s efforts in facilitating the smooth integration of non-indigenes into the social, economic, and political fabric of Rivers State.

The Igbo Youths commended his ability to foster dialogue, understand the unique challenges faced by non-indigene communities, and collaborate with the state government to implement practical solutions.

“High Chief Anya’s birthday is a celebration of his selfless service and unwavering commitment to the cause of non-indigenes in Rivers State,” Engr. Ugochukwu added.

“On behalf of the Igbo Youths, we wish him a very happy birthday and pray for God’s continued blessings and strength as he continues to champion the cause of unity and inclusiveness in our dear state.” The birthday celebration is expected to be marked by various events and activities organized by the Non-indigenes Simplified Movement, the Ndigbo Community, and other well-wishers, all aimed at honoring High Chief Anya’s remarkable contributions to the development and integration of non-indigenes in Rivers State.