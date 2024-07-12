Senate Condoles Na’Allah Over Wife’s Demise

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, day led members of the Senate on condolence visit to the family of Senator Ibn Na’Allah, over the death of his wife, Hajia Sefia.

A statement by Special Assistant Media to the President of the Senate, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying in his brief remarks that, “we would have loved to be here during the birthday of your dear wife and not on her demise.

I know it is easier for you Muslims to accept this tragedy because of your belief that Allah gives and takes and that you can’t question God.

“Nobody can say you shouldn’t cry because you have lost someone so dear to you and that is why we, your brothers in the Senate, are here across party lines to console you over this great loss.

“We had another tragedy today. We lost a serving House member from Oyo State and that is to tell us the fragility of life. The entire Senate is here today. You are not alone in this.

“We, your brothers and colleagues, are all here to mourn with you. We came as one Senate to console with you and pray that may Almighty Allah give you, the children and the entire family, the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the soul of the departed wife and mother eternal rest.”

Earlier, Akpabio had led members of the National Assembly on a visit to the Nisa Premier Hospital, Jabi, Abuja, over the sudden death of a member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State, who represented Ibadan North Federal Constituency, Hon. Musiludeen Olaide Akinremi.

In his reaction, Senator Na’Allah thanked Akpabio for leading his colleagues on a condolence visit to him over the demise of his wife.

According to him, “my relationship with the President of the Senate is a long-standing one.

I don’t know where to start. He is a true friend of my family. I thank you my dear colleagues for coming to commiserate with me and my family. If every wife is like my late wife, men will not have problems in life. I remain eternally grateful for this visit.