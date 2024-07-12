Paris 2024: Only Amusan, Brume Can Win Medals, Udo-Obong Urges Caution On Expectations

Former Olympic Games gold medalist, Enefiok Udo-Obong, has said Nigerians should not put much hope on the country’s track and field team at the fast-approaching Paris 2024 Olympic Games while saying the best hope for the country is Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume.

The former gold and bronze medalist at the Olympics said despite having a very young team, Nigerians should reduce their expectations ahead of the Games.

“If we have to be very sincere with our selves, we have to make our expectations consciously,” he said.

“We have a young team, a good side but apart from the two world-class athletes we have, that’s Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, those are the ones we need to put our hopes on to win medals, any – thing else we get it’s going to be a bonus.

“We are going to try, we are going to compete, but we should not be putting pressure on them, quite frankly, our preparation and selection process has not been very smooth.” Team Nigeria arrived in Germany on yesterday in preparation for the Olympics before onward movement to Paris.