Frustrated Osimhen May Land In Saudi

African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, may play his football next season in Saudi Arabia as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

The Super Eagles striker is at the centre of a transfer struggle that has seen Eu – ropean giants scramble and falter, while a surprising contender has now emerged from the Saudi Pro League.

Despite his stellar performances, which have attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, none have been able to meet Napoli’s hefty valuation of the Nigerian striker.

French Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG and several Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Chelsea have shown keen interest in securing Osimhen’s services.

However, their attempts have been stymied by Napoli’s steadfast demand of 130 mil – lion euro. According to Corriere dello Sport, Saudi Pro League side, Al Ahli and French Ligue 1 side, PSG are the most interested clubs in the Napoli star.

The Italian sports news outlet also reports that the Nigerian is ‘not considering a move to the Saudi Pro League, while the Ligue 1 giants haven’t yet made a formal offer and seem unwilling to trigger the striker’s clause.’ The Nigerian has started pre-season with Napoli, but the media insists that the Partenopei are ready to sell him, ending speculations that he would consider staying at the Stadio Maradona to work under Antonio Conte.