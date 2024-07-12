Sports

Eagles Star To Replace Lukaku At Roma

Super Eagles striker, Terem Moffi, has been tipped as the replacement for de – parting Romelu Lukaku at Roma.

On loan from Chelsea, Lukaku is billed for a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte at Napoli, a development that has forced Roma into the transfer market.

2023 UEFA Europa League semi-finalists, have now identified Nice forward, Moffi, as the right target as coach Danielle De Rossi bids to bring in a forward that can provide competition for Tammy Abraham.

The 25-year-old was signed by Roma director Florent Ghisolfi from Lorient during his first days as Nice sporting director in January 2023 for a total of €25 million and according to LaRoma24.it, he is willing to sanction another move for the Nigerian forward.

Roma want to secure a strong forward to lead Daniele De Rossi’s team next season and Moffi fits that profile, coming off a positive season with Nice, having scored 11 goals and 2 assists in 32 appearances. The 25-year-old’s contract with Nice runs till 2025 and his stance on moving away from France is currently unknown. Moffi played in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against South Africa and the Benin Republic under Finidi George.

