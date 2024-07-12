Professional Fighters Launches PFL Africa

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), has announced the launch of PFL Africa, which joins PFL Europe and PFL MENA as part of PFL’s network of regional leagues that is becoming the Champions League of MMA.

PFL Africa will introduce an engaging sportseason format with a Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship featuring top African fighters with all events, for the first time hosted in Africa.

In a ground breaking partnership, Helios Sports & Entertainment Group has invested and will hold a stake in the promotion, of which MMA superstar Francis Ngannou will serve as Chairman of the league.

The Chief Executive Officer of PFL, Peter Murray, said: “The Professional Fighters League is excited to announce PFL Africa, the third international fight franchise as we continue on our path to becoming the Champions League of MMA.

“Africa is home to some of the greatest fighters in the world, including our league Chairman Francis Ngannou, and some of the greatest fans in the sport.

PFL Africa aims to serve the great fans with premium content while strengthening the PFL global footprint in what has for too long been an underserved market.

Alongside our great investment and broadcast partners we cannot wait to kick off PFL Africa league action in 2025.” On his part, the Chairman of PFL Africa, Francis Ngannou, said: “I am excited and honoured to serve as Chairman of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the very foundation of African MMA. “As we have seen there is a great wealth of talent in Africa just waiting to be given a global stage. I am so very proud to give back to my homeland and to provide great content to a region with such a passionate and diverse fanbase.”