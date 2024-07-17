Rivers Transport Company Resumes Operation

After about five years of inactivity, the once ghost premises of the Rivers State Transport Company (RTC), has become a beehive of activities, following the commencement of operations on Saturday, July 13, Africa Update reports.

The company’s garage was besieged by commuters who could not hide their excitement at the resumed operations of the State owned Transportation company.

On Wednesday, fleets of buses with five take-off routes from Port Harcourt to Omoku; Owerri, Onitsha, Lagos and Abuja, were seen in the premises.

Recall that the Rivers State Transport Company was shut down in 2020 by the Nyesom Wike administration, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s closure was allegedly due to the government’s inability to continue operating it at a deficit and reported criminal activities by some of its franchise operators.

However, the company’s employees were left without work and pay, resulting in hardship for them, their families and alleged death of some staff members. The company’s premises were abandoned and became a hideout for criminal activities.