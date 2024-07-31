Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Dies In London

Ifeanyi Ubah, the Senator representing Anambra South in the Nigerian Senate is dead.

Sources told NewsWeek Nigeria that Ubah who was gearing up to contest the next governorship election in Anambra died of cardiac arrest in London

The Anambra Senator who was elected on the platform of YPP has last year defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Though details surrounding the passage of the Ifeanyi Ubah are still sketchy, reports some reports indicated that he died in a hotel in London.

He reportedly left for London two days ago.

Ifeanyi Ubah his campaign council recent donated a total of N71 million to the APC in Anambra State in a move believed to be aimed at enhancing the strength of the party in the state.

The senate has not commented on the death of the Senator.

Ifeanyi Ubah was first elected into the Senate in 2015, the only Senatorial candidate elected into the upper chamber of the National Assembly on the platform of the YPP.

He was businessman who until his death and the CEO of Capital Oil (CCO), which he founded in 2001.

Ubah escaped death when he was attacked by gunmen on his way to Nnewi in Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State in 2022.

However, five people, including two policemen, were killed in the attack. The deceased Senator who is also famous for his battle with Asset Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON over debts owned by his company was also a proprietor of a football club and a newspaper company.