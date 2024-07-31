Tragedy Hits Wigwe University Again

Registrar of Wigwe University Ulonna Inyama has died in a hospital in Abuja. Ms Inyama died on Saturday morning.

Before joining Wigwe University, Inyama was chief personnel officer and head of strategic communications/ special duties in the office of the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

It was learnt she was undergoing treatment for anaemia and was given blood transfusion before she died.

Her career in the NUC spans almost two decades. She also honed her skills in university regulation and administration in other directorates of the commission, including the directorates of quality assurance and academic planning.

In her time at the NUC, she served in several projects, varied policy and strategic committees, working groups and communities of practice within the Nigerian university system.

A bilingual administrator, Inyama holds a first-class honours degree in French and a master’s degree in international development from the University of Birmingham, specialising in governance, conflict, and social reconstruction.

Her later father Professor Nnadozie Inyama was a literary scholar at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Founder of Wigwe University Herbert Wigwe died alongside his wife Chizoba and first son Chizi in a helicopter crash in Southern California on February 9. The university is set to launch in September. (QEDNG)