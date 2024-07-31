Women Call For Calm In Rivers, Pray For Peace

…Ask Detractors Not To Throw Rivers State Into Chaos

Women across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State under the aegis of Rivers Women Unite for SIM has called for peace and calm in the State so that there can be unhindered development.

The women in their monthly prayer session on Thursday at the main Hall of Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, Port Harcourt, urged detractors of the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara to exercise caution as their violent acts may instigate crisis that will not be good for the State.

A cross section of the women leaders who prayed for God’s intervention in the ongoing impasse in the State warned that the state should not be thrown into crisis as women and children suffer in times of crisis, and noted that they will not be silent in the presence of conflict but continue to seek the face of God for peace.

In her sermon, Evangelist Mrs Rachael Hector Minima explained that the purpose of the prayer meeting is to thank God for sustaining Rivers State Government and Governor Siminalayi Fubara despite the unwarranted provocations just to cause political crisis in the State, adding that the Prayers of the Rivers Women Unite for Sim cuts across all the Local Government Areas, while calling on Rivers women to continue to pray and support Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration in order to take Rivers State to a greater height.

On her part, a woman leader from Etche Local Government, Mrs. Ammonia Caroline Nweke noted that the monthly thanksgiving and prayers bring all Rivers women from the various LGAs together every last Thursday to seek God’s face to intercede on the political situation in Rivers State, and urged Rivers Youths to abstain from activities that will destroy their future and queue behind Governor Fubara’s Rivers first vision in order to develop the State.

The women who prayed for the nation, the state and Governor Siminalayi Fubara, charged the political leaders to always seek peaceful resolution of issues rather than resorting to violence and crisis.

They condemned the activities of the Police and political thugs who disrupted the free medical care organized by the State Ministry of Health for the benefit of mothers and Rivers women in Obio Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas, and called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene by investigating to bring the perpetrators of such violence to book. The July edition of the prayer session tagged O’Lord Pursue our Pursuers, Destroy our Destroyers by the Blood of Jesus Christ, saw the women interceding for Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his family and all those in authority in the State especially the members of the Local Government Caretaker Committees.