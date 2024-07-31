More Federal Lawmakers Back Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

180 members of the House of Representatives Minority Caucus have unanimously called for the release of Nnamdi Kanu from custody.

The motion which was moved by Rep Obi Aguocha, representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North, and Umuahia South Federal Constituency, appeal to the minority caucus of the 10th House of Representatives for the release of Kanu which was unanimously adopted by the caucus at a meeting in Abuja.

Appealing, Aguocha urged his colleagues to take a definitive position on the ongoing discourse surrounding the detention of Kanu and to explore a political solution to his release.

The caucus is made up of members from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 115 seats, Labour Party (LP), 35 seats, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), 19 seats, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), 5 seats, Social Democratic Party (SDP), 2 seats, Young Progressives Party (YPP), 2 seats, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), 2 seats.

In his address, Aguocha emphasized the importance of a united stance within the minority caucus, highlighting that the resolution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case is crucial for national peace, stability, and unity.

He called for immediate and strategic engagement with relevant stakeholders to advocate for a peaceful and political resolution to the matter, which has significant implications for the socio-political landscape of Nigeria.

He further underscored the potential benefits of addressing the situation through dialogue and reconciliation rather than a prolonged abuse of legal processes and confrontation.

He expressed his belief that a political solution could pave the way for enhanced national integration and the restoration of trust among various communities.

“Today, the opposition parties have taken a decisive stand on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the planned protest, insecurity, the dilapidated infrastructure, and the economy.

“The adoption of the position on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the influential caucus comes off the heels of my recent visits to the former President Muhammadu Buhari, the successful mobilization of 50 of our colleagues across all parties, and also the southeast caucus of the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that the Southeast Governors forum also joined in the call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“This call to action by my colleagues serves as a reminder of the critical role that legislative bodies play in fostering peace and stability in the nation. I remain committed to championing initiatives that promote justice, equity, and harmonious coexistence across Nigeria.