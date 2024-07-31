Police Returns Remains Of Late Bako To Family

The Rivers State Police Command has returned the remains of the murdered Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim to his family for burial.

The handover was carried out in a solemn ceremony on Saturday at the Police Officers’ Mess in Old GRA, Port Harcourt, where the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu poured encomiums on him.

“We are gathered here today to pay our final respects to a fallen hero, the late SP Bako Angbashim, who tirelessly served in this command and dedicated himself to eradicating crime in the state,” he said.

“He was instrumental in arresting the notorious criminal, Boboski, who had terrorized motorists along the Akwa-Ibom section of the East-West Road, and restored order to Bori and its environs by eliminating all forms of cultism when he was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bori.

“His gallantry and operational expertise led to his transfer to the Ahoada Division, where he was tasked with effecting the arrest of a most-wanted criminal, Gift Opara, also known as 2Baba.

He employed all his skills and experience to apprehend 2Baba and his associates alive. He was on the verge of a break through when he met the tragic event that resulted in his murder and dismemberment.

“Following the gory incident, the Command was initially unable to recover the late SP Bako Angbashim’s remains. However, we are now pleased to announce that we have successfully recovered his remains.”

The CP also thanked the Governor for redeeming his pledge, saying, “I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalaiyi Fubara, who kept his word and redeemed the ₦100 million pledge to those who provided credible information that led to the neutralization of the suspect, 2Baba, and the recovery of his corpse which his gang members hid.”

Meanwhile, SP Angbashim’s elder brother, Dogo Angbashim who was on ground to receive his brother’s remains was also full of gratitude to the police for bringing his brother’s killers to book.

Until his death in 2023, Angbashin was the the DPO of Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state. He was captured and dismembered by an Iceland cultist group led by its leader, Gift Okpara, popularly known as 2Baba in the Oduemude community in Ahoada East, on September 8 last year.