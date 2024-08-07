Body Of Senior Advocates Of Nigeria Swells With More SANs

87 lawyers have been freshly elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

This was made known in a press release on August 1, 2024, by the Secretary of the LPPC, Hajia Hajo Sarki Bello.

According to the statement the lawyers were elevated to the coveted rank at its 164th Plenary session held on Thursday, 1st August, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The meeting considered five different petitions written against some of the applicants but dismissed them for lacking merit.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new SANs is scheduled to take place on Monday, 30th September 2024.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,” the statement partly reads.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the 87 successful applicants is scheduled to take place on Monday, the 30th day of September 2024,” it added.

Below are the newly elevated lawyers:

Lateef Karim, Esq.

Godwin Ike, Esq.

Johnson Odionu, Esq.

Nnodim Duru, Esq.

Innocent Ovbagbedia, Esq.

Soronnadi Njoku, Esq.

Adamu Abubakar, Esq.

Charles Musa, Esq.

Udochi Iheanacho, Esq.

David Onietan, Esq.

Elele Casmir, Esq.

Josiah Nduka, Esq.

Godwin Obeta, Esq.

Habeeb Ilavbare, Esq.

Moses Obafemi, Esq.

Mathew Esonanjor, Esq.

Baba Dalah, Esq.

Babatunde Sodipo, Esq.

Mustapha Abubakar, Esq.

Emmanuel Esene, Esq.

Henry Bello, Esq.

Boniface Moore, Esq.

Clement Ezika, Esq.

Omokayode Dada, Esq.

Edwin Anikwem, Esq.

Roy Nwaeze, Esq.

Olumide Olugbenga, Esq.

Monday Ubani, Esq.

Ayoola Ajayi, Esq.

Paul Obi, Esq.

Olasupo Ati-John, Esq.

Cole Ololade, Esq.

Charles Phillips, Esq.

Okechukwu Ajunwa, Esq.

Jacob Ifere, Esq.

Emmanuel Adekile, Esq.

Christopher Okeke, Esq.

Oluronke Adeyemi, Esq.

Oluwole Afolabi, Esq.

Toboukebide, Esq.

Akinbamigbe, Esq.

Victor Owarienomare Odjemu, Esq.

Josiah Daniel-Ebune, Esq.

Olukunle Edun, Esq.

Abdulaziz Ibrahim, Esq.

Stanley Chidozie Imo, Esq.

Charles Titiloye, Esq.

Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar, Esq.

Kingsley Chuku, Esq.

Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi, Esq.

Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi, Esq.

Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir, Esq.

Idowu Benson, Esq.

Kolawole James Olowookere, Esq.

Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam, Esq.

Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan, Esq.

Omosanya Popoola, Esq.

Taiye Oniyide, Esq.

Emonye Adekwu, Esq.

Aderemi Oguntoye, Esq.

Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun, Esq.

Abdul Adamu, Esq.

Theodore Ezeobi, Esq.

Rilwan Umar, Esq.

Chienye Okafor, Esq.

Kaka Lawan, Esq.

Abba Muhammed, Esq.

Wendy Kuku, Esq.

Ekele Iheanacho, Esq.

Okechukwu Edeze, Esq.

Akinyemi Olujinmi, Esq.

Gyang Yaya Zi, Esq.

Idris Abubakar, Esq.

George Ibrahim, Esq.

Boonyameen Lawal, Esq.

Terkaa Aondo, Esq.

Tochukwu Tochukwu, Esq.

Uchenna Njoku, Esq.

Paul Daudu, Esq.

Chukwudi Enebeli, Esq.

Yusuf Ogunrinde, Esq.

Tobechukwu Nweke, Esq.

Ademola Abimbola, Esq.

Yunus Abdulsalam, Esq.

Mofesomo Oyetibo, Esq.

Chukwuemeka, Esq. Prof. Ganiyu Oke