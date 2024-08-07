Ohanaeze Ndigbo Refutes Report Announcing Burial Date for Late PG, Iwuanyanwu

The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndígbo, has refuted media reports that their late President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, will be buried on September 25th, 2024.

The report claimed that the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, made the announcement after an emergency National Executive Committee meeting in Enugu.

However, in a statement released by the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the Igbo group asserted that nothing could be further from the truth, as the claim was completely unfounded and no such announcement occurred.

The statement clarified: “The true position is that the NEC of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has canceled the 2024 Igbo Day Celebrations slated for Owerri, Imo State, on September 29, as a mark of honor for our fallen leader. This was the only instance in which September was mentioned during the opening of the condolence register at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Tuesday.

“Consultations are ongoing with various stakeholders, particularly the Imo State Government, South East Governors, members of the Imeobi, who will soon convene, and others. A central burial committee will be announced shortly.” The statement further urged the public to disregard any report or statement suggesting that a burial date for the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Iwuanyanwu, has been set.