Ogoni Diaspora Group Demands Answers Over Alleged Diversion Of $300m

The Greater Ogoni In Diaspora Organisation (GODO) has written to former Rivers State Governor, now FCT Minister, Chief(Barr) Nyesom Ezenowo Wike, demanding an explanation over the alleged diversion of $300million released by the NNPC Ltd for development projects in oil-impacted communities in Ogoni.

Consequently, the group has given Wike 21 days to respond to the allegations, threatening legal action and international petitions if he fails to provide a satisfactory explanation.

The Ogoni Diasporas group claims that the alleged diversion of funds has exacerbated the suffering of the Ogoni people, who have already endured environmental degradation, genocide, neglect, and marginalization.

In the open letter to the former Rivers State governor and signed by GODO’s leader, Chief Ambrose Kii, the group expressed outrage over the alleged betrayal of trust and disrespect to the memory of Ogoni heroes, including Ken Saro-Wiwa, who fought for environmental justice.

The group demanded transparency and accountability, seeking confirmation of the receipt of funds, breakdown of utilization, evidence of projects executed, and names of contractors involved. “Failure to address the Ogoni people and provide a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated timeframe will leave us no choice but to take the following actions: Drag you to court to seek justice and accountability; Report the matter to antigraft agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution; Petition various embassies and international organizations, including the United Nations, to highlight the plight of the Ogoni people and the alleged misuse of funds meant for their development, and; Mobilize the Ogoni people and other stakeholders to demand justice and accountability”, the group declared.