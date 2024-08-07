Gokana CTC Set To Host Free Medical Mission Soon – Kpedem

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area, Hon Kenneth Kpedem has announced plans to host a free medical mission in the area soon.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a 5-Day Free Medical Mission organized recently by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation in Deken, Gokana, Hon Kpedem said the decision was made due to the overwhelming response from the community.

“We were overwhelmed by the turnout of people seeking medical attention, and we couldn’t attend to everyone within the 5-day period,” Kpedem said.

“So, the CTC have decided to host another free medical mission in the coming months to cater to those who were unable to access the services during this program.”

The Gokana CTC boss expressed his gratitude to O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for partnering with the local government to bring healthcare services to the people.

He also acknowledged the support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration in improving healthcare delivery in the state.

“We are committed to ensuring that our people have access to quality healthcare, and we will continue to collaborate with organizations like O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation to achieve this goal,” Kpedem said.

“The administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara has ensured that there’s constant electricity in Gokana. We inherited over #19million electricity debt which has been paid. We paid #50,000 each to 4,500 youths for the program we called World Environmental Stewards. Another batch of 4,500 persons will soon get #50,000 each.”, he said.