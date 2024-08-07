Rivers NUJ Postpones Press Week By One Week

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has postponed its Press Week by one week due to the ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in the country.

The Press Week, earlier scheduled to hold between Friday, August 2nd and Sunday, August 11th, will now commence on Tuesday, August 13th and ends on Sunday, August 18th, 2024.

NUJ, in a statement by its chairman and secretary, Comrades Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo respectively, said the postponement, though regrettable, was inevitable to prevent any unforeseen circumstances that may arise from the ongoing nationwide protest.

The Union regretted the postponement and apologised to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and other invited dignitaries, for the shift in the date.

“We regret the inconveniences this postponement might cause all our invited guests, most especially the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara; Hon. Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Joseph Johnson; NUJ President, Chief Dr. Chris Ikechukwu Isiguzo; managements of La Sien Event Centre, and NULGE Consulate, and of course, all our awardees,” NUJ stated.

The statement further said that the Press Week Committee has been notified of the postponement and also directed to inform all invited dignitaries of this development.

NUJ, however, added that all activities earlier lined up for the one-week event remain the same with the opening ceremony and workshop for journalists holding at NULGE Consulate on Tuesday, August 13th, and Wednesday, August 14th, 2024, by 10 am, respectively. The event, according to the statement, will be rounded off on Sunday, 18th August, 2024 with a Thanksgiving Service at the Royal House of Grace International Church by 10am, and Dinner/Awards Night at La Sien Event Centre, 22, Forces Avenue, Old GRA, Port Harcourt by 5pm.