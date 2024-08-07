Gov. Fubara Assures Of Leaving Enduring Legacy Of Development In Rivers State

…Asks Rivers People To Support FG To Make Things Better

…Commiserates with Khana CTC Chairman

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has assured that his administration will bequeath an enduring legacy of development in every critical sectors of the economy, particularly, healthcare, education and agriculture.

The Governor who disclosed this while speaking at the burial ceremony of the mother of Khana LGA Caretaker Committee Chairmen, Hon Marvin Yorbana at Kono community on Saturday, said the state is already experiencing the positive development impact of his administration which is people centred.

“We will not play with the education of our children, we won’t joke with quality healthcare and we will make sure that we invest in food production in our State.”

Governor Fubara who described Hon Yorbana as a strong ally, lauded the life of the departed matriarch of the Yorbana family, Mrs. Inyangette Shulammite Yobana and expressed the condolence of the government and the SIMplified Movement to the bereaved family.

“We know the pains of losing a mother. Even if she is 100 years and above, once she dies, you will still feel the pain. So we condole with you and ask you to be strong.”

The Governor urged Hon. Yorbana to sustain the legacy of his late mother by living a clean life and not be part of anything or meeting that will undo other persons, so that he can live beyond the biblical age of 70 like his mother and not get old while he is still young.

He commended the 23 Caretaker Committee Chairmen in Rivers State for their show of solidarity and presence at the burial in solidarity with one of their own.

The Governor said, though Nigeria is passing through a trying moment, the country will get better after this critical time and urged the people to be patient with President Bola Tinibu and support the Federal Government to jointly address the challenges of the nation. “Like I said earlier, we all understand the problem and we are doing everything together with the Federal Government to make life easy for our people.”