Chief Ndukwu Okechukwu Honoured As Global Peace Ambassador

…Urges Youths To Unite For Change

An illustrious son of Rivers State, and prominent traditional ruler in Omuma Local Government Area, Rivers State, H.E. Chief Engr. Dr. Amb. Ndukwu Obed Okechukwu was recently honoured with a Global Peace Ambassador Award by the International Association of Peace Advocates.

The prestigious award to the Ochi-Ala Umunwaka (Girigri Bu Ugwu Eze 1 of Omuma, was premised on his services to humanity.

According to Amb. Dr. Emeka Okanu and Amb. George Ojade, who represented the association’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Nkweke, the prestigious title was bestowed upon Chief Engr. Dr. Obed Ndukwu in recognition of his unwavering commitment to promoting Peace and harmony both locally and internationally.

“As a well-respected figure in his community and beyond, he has dedicated his life to fostering understanding and cooperation among diverse groups”, they declared.

During the award presentation on 11th of August 2024, Amb. George Ojade explained that the award of Eminent Peace Ambassador presented to the traditional ruler, Chief Obed was an appreciation for him to continue his humanitarian service to his people and forester peace in the global community and among the traditional council in the society.

His Eminence, Chief Engr. Dr. Obed Ndukwu used the opportunity to address the youths, emphasizing the importance of Peaceful protests and dialogue in addressing global issues.

He encouraged the younger generation to come together under one umbrella to work towards positive change, rather than resorting to violence or divisiveness.

Dr. Okanu also commended Chief Obed for his good works and recognition globally.

His Eminence Chief Engr. Dr. Obed Ndukwu’s words of wisdom and call for unity have inspired hope and optimism for a brighter future. As a Global Diplomat and Peace Ambassador, he continues to lead by example, demonstrating the power of compassion, empathy, and cooperation in building a more harmonious world.