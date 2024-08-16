IPAC Condemns Political Violence in Rivers, Demands Justice

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Rivers State has condemned the recent political violence in the state, including the bombing of the APP State Secretariat and the assassination attempt on its Chairman, Sensei Solsuema Osaro.

“We condemn in strong terms the Sunday night bombing of the APP State Secretariat, a dastardly act that undermines our democracy. We demand that the perpetrators be brought to justice and that measures be taken to prevent such incidents in the future,” Osaro said at a media conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Osaro also demanded swift prosecution of the mastermind behind the dynamite explosion near the Presidential Hotel, saying “this act of violence is a clear indication of the desperation of some politicians and a threat to our democracy.”

He urged the Rivers State Police Commissioner to remain neutral and apolitical in the discharge of his duties, saying “the Police must be proactive and bring perpetrators to justice to serve as a deterrent to others.”

IPAC also expressed dissatisfaction with the continued occupation of local government headquarters by the Police, saying “this is unacceptable and has no place in our democracy. We demand that the Police immediately withdraw from local government headquarters and allow the third tier system to function smoothly.”

The council commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for supporting the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to conduct the local government elections, saying “we appreciate the Governor’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law.”

Osaro assured the people of Rivers State that IPAC will continue to promote democracy and good governance, saying “we are committed to ensuring that our democracy is protected and that the will of the people is respected.” He thanked the State Governor for providing a permanent Secretariat for IPAC. He said IPAC has planned to conduct elections into the local government offices of the organisation.