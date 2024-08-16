Peter Obi Takes Steps To Mend Rifts In P-Square

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in last year’s general elections, has met with Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, along with their elder brother, Jude Okoye.

This meeting comes in the wake of a fresh public fallout between Paul and his twin brother, Peter, who is also known as Mr. P.

While the specifics of their discussion remain under wraps, Paul shared glimpses of the encounter through photos and a video on X on Tuesday, captioning it, “Thank you very much and God bless you sir P.O @PeterObi #yourexcelency.”

The tension among the Okoye brothers has been impossible to ignore, as they’ve been at the center of a storm of aggressive posts on social media that suggest a deepening rift.

In a candid interview with City FM in Lagos, Paul asserted he had authored and performed 99% of P-Square’s songs, leading to Peter’s palpable disappointment as he lamented Paul’s ongoing attempts to diminish his contributions to their shared legacy.

Just recently, Mr. P released an open letter acknowledging their failure to their devoted fans. He voiced his feelings of disrespect over Paul’s disregard for his talent, family, and even his wife, while claiming Rudeboy has been publicly taking sole credit in interviews for the group’s achievements, including songwriting.

According to Daily Trust, the feud between Paul and Peter traces back to 2017, leading to their eventual split as both pursued solo careers.

Although they reunited in November 2021, the past continues to haunt their relationship. Remarkably, during the 2023 elections, the P-Square brothers united as vocal supporters of Obi, but can this recent meeting pave the way for reconciliation? Only time will tell.