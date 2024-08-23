Gov Fubara Extols Odili’s Leadership Qualities On Birthday

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has extolled the unblemished leadership qualities and fatherly mentorship of former Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, as he marks his 76th birthday anniversary on Thursday, August 15.

Governor Fubara described Dr. Peter Odili as an exceptional statesman, living legend and catalyst for propelling several individuals into political spotlight, both in Rivers State and Nigeria.

He said that former Governor Odili’s good fatherly role in helping the State Government navigate the present political situation was exemplary, adding that “the State needs leaders like Dr Peter Odili to take the people to the Promised Land of our dream.

“You are an embodiment of genuine leadership, a mentor and preeminent political colossus, responsible for elevating every member of the political class in the State, without any pecuniary interest.

“You have continued to lend your voice on critical State issues as a devoted crusader for justice, equity, and fairness in your desire for a peaceful and united Rivers State. “I, on behalf of my family and the good people of Rivers State, pray that Almighty God continues to guide, prosper and bless you with resounding sterling health and many more fruitful years celebration and distinguished service to humanity, Rivers State and Nigeria,” he noted.