News

Ogoni Host Communities Vow To Shut Down Trans Niger Pipeline Over Surveillance Contract

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 12 mins ago
0 1 minute read

Ogoni host community youth leaders have threatened to shut down the Trans Niger Pipeline following the decision of the federal government to award the Trans Niger Pipeline Surveillance Contract to a non Ogoni indigenous contractor

The leader of Ogoni host communities, Teddy Green issued a 14 day ultimatum for the federal government to give the surveillance contract to an Ogoni indigenous contracting firm

He said they will shut down the trans Niger pipeline after the expiration of the ultimatum

On his part, Niger Delta Youth activist, Dowell Badom who is also the spokesman of the  organization also took a swipe at the federal government for the exclusion of Ogoni indigenous contractors in the award of the surveillance job

He said it’s sad that despite the huge number of oil wells, manifold and TNP in Ogoni area, the federal government has snubbed them in giving out the surveillance contract job. “It is imperative that the national security adviser, NNPCL and Shell allocate Ogoni section of the national surveillance contract to an Ogoni indigenous contractor”, he declared.

Photo of National Network National Network Send an email 12 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of National Network

National Network

Related Articles

Contract Scam Rocks NDDC As Niger Delta Group Demands Answers Over Alleged Financial Deals

4 seconds ago

Rivers NUJ Press Week Ends With Fanfare As Jerry Needam, 49 Others Receive Awards

5 mins ago

RSG Seals 2 Hospitals Over Quackery

9 mins ago

Gov Fubara Extols Odili’s Leadership Qualities On Birthday

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Back to top button