Ogoni Host Communities Vow To Shut Down Trans Niger Pipeline Over Surveillance Contract

Ogoni host community youth leaders have threatened to shut down the Trans Niger Pipeline following the decision of the federal government to award the Trans Niger Pipeline Surveillance Contract to a non Ogoni indigenous contractor

The leader of Ogoni host communities, Teddy Green issued a 14 day ultimatum for the federal government to give the surveillance contract to an Ogoni indigenous contracting firm

He said they will shut down the trans Niger pipeline after the expiration of the ultimatum

On his part, Niger Delta Youth activist, Dowell Badom who is also the spokesman of the organization also took a swipe at the federal government for the exclusion of Ogoni indigenous contractors in the award of the surveillance job

He said it’s sad that despite the huge number of oil wells, manifold and TNP in Ogoni area, the federal government has snubbed them in giving out the surveillance contract job. “It is imperative that the national security adviser, NNPCL and Shell allocate Ogoni section of the national surveillance contract to an Ogoni indigenous contractor”, he declared.