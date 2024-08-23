RSG Seals 2 Hospitals Over Quackery

The Rivers State Ministry of Health Anti Quackery Committee has sealed two hospitals in Khana and Eleme Local Government Areas of Rivers State for quackery.

The hospitals, sealed are Adewon hospital located at Bori, Khana; and Saint Thomas hospital in Eleme for alleged –quackery operation. The Committee also placed CARPRICA Spar in Port Harcourt under surveillance for unprofessional conduct in its operation.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Health, Doctor Adaeze Oreh made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the follow-up activities of the Anti-Quackery Committee of the Ministry in Port Harcourt.

Doctor Oreh also cautioned against free medical outreach carried out by individuals and organisations undertaken without the approval of the Ministry. On his part, the Chairman of the Anti-Quackery Committee, Doctor Vincent Wachukwu maintained that there was no vendetta in the activity of the committee.