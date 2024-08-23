Rivers NUJ Press Week Ends With Fanfare As Jerry Needam, 49 Others Receive Awards

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has concluded its Press Week celebrations with a grand award ceremony, honouring 50 journalists, including Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Information and Communication Commissioner, Warisenibo Joe Johnson and the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, with the Champion of Peace, Media Friendly Commissioner and Lifetime Achievement Award respectively.

The event, held at Lasien Events Center, Forces Avenue, Port Harcourt, saw Chief Wofuru Oparaolu, the first Chairman of the Rivers State council of the NUJ, receive the Meritorious Service Award. Two posthumous awards were given to Late Minere Amakiri and Augustine Wikinaka.

In his welcome address, Rivers Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, acknowledged the success of the event, attributing it to the huge support received from the government. He praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for being the first governor to support the NUJ Press Week after five years.

In his speech, National President of NUJ, Chief Dr Chris Isiguzo, commended the Rivers State council for organizing the event and thanked the Rivers State government for its support. He appealed to the governor to provide an operational vehicle for the council and refurbish the NUJ Secretariat complex.

Chairman of the occasion and Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, said the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara is media-friendly and have supported such groups as the Federated Correspondents Chapel, NAWOJ, and others.

The Commissioner, who represented Governor Fubara at the occasion, emphasized the importance of the media in the development of the state and the need for continued support from the government.

Warisenibo Johnson also received on behalf of the governor, the prestigious Champion of Peace award bestowed on him by the Rivers NUJ.

Speaking on the sidelines, Rev Canon Jerry Needam, who attended the event with staff and Editorial Board members of National Network, told journalists: “The Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on me on Sunday, August 18, 2024, by the Rivers State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and endorsed by the President of the NUJ, Chief Dr. Christopher Ikechukwu Isiguzo,

MFR, and coming at a time we are preparing for the 20th anniversary celebration of National Network newspaper, is an act of God.

“Each time my modest contributions to the growth of journalism practice is publicly recognized, I feel humbled and encouraged to do more. I thank God for this award.

I celebrate the award because it’s coming from my professional body. My professional body watches my back daily and for finding me worthy, it is worth celebrating!

“I celebrate this award because it is a motivation. It creates an inspiriting altitude to go higher and do more to achieve greater success, and to ultimately win more awards. This recognition extends beyond the celebration itself as it will champion my values of hard work.

“I thank the National President of NUJ, Chief Dr. Christopher Isiguzo, the leadership of the Rivers State council of the NUJ, led by Comrade Stanley Job Stanley, and the 2024 Press Week Planning Committee, led by Olalekan Ige. I am indeed grateful to the management and staff of National Network newspaper. I dedicate this award to them.

“I am also deeply grateful to my wife, and family and members of my church, particularly Sir Barr. Igani Iyalla, who witnessed the award ceremony.”

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, represented by Warisenibo Joe Johnson, Commissioner for Information and Communication, was honoured with the prestigious Champion of Peace Award.

This recognition was in appreciation of his administration’s media-friendly stance and support for the NUJ Press Week.

The highlight of the event was the emotional moment when the National President of NUJ, Chief Dr Chris Isiguzo, presented a surprise gift of #200,000 to Chief Wofuru Oparaolu, the first Chairman of the Rivers State council of the NUJ, who received the Meritorious Service Award.

The gesture left Chief Oparaolu visibly emotional, as he struggled to hold back tears of joy. The event ended with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude among the awardees and attendees, with a renewed commitment to excellence in journalism practice.