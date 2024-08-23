Contract Scam Rocks NDDC As Niger Delta Group Demands Answers Over Alleged Financial Deals

…Issues 21 Day Ultimatum

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is allegedly embroiled in a contract scandal, with the 7th management board, led by Dr. Sam Ogbuku, facing a probe by the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Summit Group.

The group has issued a 21-day ultimatum, demanding financial records and contract details under the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

According to investigations by National Network, the group’s lawyer, Sorgwe O Esq has in a legal brief requested documents, including:

Lists of contracts and contractors

Financial records of payment schedules

Certified true copies of assets and liabilities

Expenditure records from the date of swearing-in till August 20th, 2024

Contracts awarded and successful contracts

Monies spent on scholarships

Names of beneficiaries and their states of origin

Contributions made by international oil companies

In the brief, the Niger Delta Oil and Gas Summit Group has offered to bear the financial cost of making the requested information available, as required by Section 8 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011. It threatened that failure to comply within 21 days will lead to legal action, as stipulated in Section 20 of the Act.

This development comes as the NDDC faces scrutiny over its financial dealings and contract awards.

The group’s representative, Comrade Uzoka Chukwuemeka, emphasized that the era of mal-administration and corruption is over, and the commission must account for every kobo budgeted for the Niger Delta region’s development.

The NDDC management has yet to respond to the ultimatum, but the group’s demands have sparked concerns about transparency and accountability in the commission’s dealings.

As the deadline approaches, the region waits with bated breath for the commission’s response.