Abua Vanguard for Good Governance Hails Hon Dickson’s Stellar Performances

An advocacy group, the Abua Vanguard for Good Governance (AVGG), is basking in the joy of transformation, thanks to the outstanding leadership of the Caretaker Chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Hon. Madighi Dickson.

In just a few days of assuming office on June 18, 2024, Hon. Dickson has etched his name in the hearts of the people with his remarkable achievements.

Addressing journalists at Ayama, Abua central on Monday, the Executive Director of the organization, Engr. Charles Ibiba Oghu commended Hon. Dickson for executing the “Light Up Abua/Odual” project, which has brought electricity to over ten communities.

AVGG also praised the CTC Chairman’s life-saving initiatives, including the provision of safe water and boreholes, unbiased distribution of political appointments, and rehabilitation of critical roads.

The organization noted that Hon. Dickson’s prompt payment of salaries and allowances to council staff, empowerment of the people with monthly financial support, and resolved decision to pay bursaries to students have endeared him to the hearts of the people.

“We say, “Madighi, Radighi,” and we join others to call on you to remain focused and not to be distracted by the enemies of peace, progress, and Abua.

“Continue to deliver the dividends of good governance for which you are known, just as your appointment as the CTC Chairman was celebrated by all, the old and young, including the chiefs”, the group counseled. As the people of Abua/Odual continue to bask in the joy of transformation, one thing is clear: Hon. Madighi Dickson is a leader who has brought hope and progress to the LGA.