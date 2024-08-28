Burial Date For Wakirike’s Oldest Woman, Late Margareth Somiari Announced

The families of Richard Mansel of Ipalima Oko of Amiejubodia War Canoe House of Ogoloma Kingdom, Okrika and the Emekwuru family of Obeakwu Umunohia, Mbaitoli, Imo State, have announced the funeral services for late Madam Margaret Richard Amiejubodia Somiari (Nee Ukachi Nwafor), a respected matriarch and community leader who passed away on April 30, 2024 at the ripe age of 103.

A statement by the chief mourner, Elder Sonari R. Somiari, outlined the funeral activities, which will commence on August 28, 2024, with a service of songs at the Greater Evangelism World Crusade in Port Harcourt, followed by a night of tributes at the Chief Amiejubodia Town Hall in Somiari Town, and culminate in a funeral service and interment on Saturday, August 31st, 2024, at the late Madam Somiari’s compound in Somiari Town.

The statement noted that the people of Somiari Town and Wakirike nation at large will come together to celebrate the life of the venerable centenarian, who until her death was the oldest woman in the entire Wakirike Kingdom.

Late Madam Somiari was known for her love, kindness, and dedication to her family and community.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Elder Sonari R. Somiari expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and encouragement during this difficult time.

“We are thankful for the love and respect shown to our mother and grandmother. Her memory will live on in our hearts and in the community she served.

“She was a remarkable woman who touched countless lives. We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate her life, legacy, and impact on our community. “Your presence will be a testament to the love and admiration she inspired in so many. Let us come together to honor her memory and bid her a final farewell,” Elder Somiari said.