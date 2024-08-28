MOSOP Elections: Names Of National Officers, Affiliates, Kingdoms Coordinators Unveiled

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has successfully concluded its 2023/2024 elections, culminating in the swearing-in of newly elected officers across various chapters, national bodies, and affiliates. The elections, which spanned from December 2021 to April 2024, involved multiple stages, including Chapter Elections, Kingdom and Affiliates Elections, and the National Executive Council (NEC) Elections.

The newly elected MOSOP National Executive Council, led by Engr. Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu as President, was officially sworn in on March 14, 2024, the same day the election results were declared. Other key members include Susan Le Kara Serekara as Deputy President and Chief Nasikpo Nyidedha Nledi as Secretary General. Notably, the position of Assistant Secretary remains vacant.

Affiliates such as the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) and the Federation of Ogoni Women’s Association (FOWA) also elected and swore in their respective executives. NYCOP, under the leadership of Comrade Nwibani Raymond Marcus as President, conducted its elections on April 1, 2024. Similarly, other bodies like the Ogoni Council of Churches, Council of Ogoni Professionals, and Conference of Ogoni Traditional Rulers completed their election processes, ensuring representation across the Ogoni communities.

Following the elections, the MOSOP Electoral Committee, chaired by Rev. Canon Abraham Olungwe and Secretary Hon. Pastor Chris Ledee Asigbor, released a statement outlining key recommendations to improve future elections and strengthen the organization’s operations. These recommendations include:

1. Establishing election committees six months before the end of the current tenure to allow for adequate preparation and consultations.

2. Reviewing the MOSOP constitution, particularly sections related to elections, to provide clear guidelines.

3. Ensuring adequate financing for elections to enhance credibility and reduce stress on the electoral committee.

4. Conducting by-elections in chapters where elections were not held due to security concerns or unvalidated registers.

5. Recognizing chapters that have organized elections independently to encourage active participation.

6. Setting up reconciliation committees at both national and kingdom levels to resolve disputes and unify the organization.

7. Strengthening chapter-level operations by organizing rallies across kingdoms.

8. Reviving affiliates at the chapter and kingdom levels by encouraging registration and active participation.

9. Organizing seminars and livelihood programs to restore hope and belief in MOSOP among its members.

10. Forming the Council of Ogoni Leaders of Thought (COLT) to provide advisory support to the new administration.

11. Directing NYCOP to submit its constitution to MOSOP for review, as it is an affiliate and not an independent organization.

12. Monitoring and supervising all affiliates to curb excesses and ensure alignment with MOSOP’s objectives.

13. Engaging the National Union of Ogoni Students and Ogoni Students’ Union to submit their executive lists for full participation as affiliates.

14. Reactivating the MOSOP website to facilitate easy access to information globally.

These steps, as recommended by the electoral committee, aim to foster unity, enhance transparency, and ensure the effective functioning of MOSOP under its new leadership.

