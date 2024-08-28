Generosity Unleashed As Bro Obuah Showers Over 55 Students With Cash Gifts

In a heartwarming display of generosity, renowned philanthropist and Chairman, Abuja Municipal Metropolitan Council (AMMC), Bro. Felix Obuah, popularly known as “Go-Round,” has gifted over 55 students from various institutions of higher learning with #50,000 each.

The lucky recipients were participants in the 2024 Ministers, Workers and Youths Retreat of the Church of God (7th Day), Family Worship Center, Eagle Island, Port Harcourt.

The students, who were mostly non-members of the church, were overwhelmed with joy and gratitude as they received the unexpected cash gifts.

Obuah’s philanthropic act was not limited to the students alone, as he also extended his kindness to every participant in the program, leaving a lasting impact on the entire congregation.

Obuah’s generosity has been a hallmark of his character, earning him the nickname “Go-Round” for his widespread acts of kindness.

His selfless contributions to the community have made a significant difference in the lives of many, inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

The 2024 Ministers, Workers and Youths Retreat, themed “Empowered for Service,” aimed to equip participants with spiritual and practical knowledge to excel in their various endeavors.

Obuah’s cash gifts were a testament to his commitment to empowering the youth and supporting their educational pursuits.

As the students received their gifts, they expressed their heartfelt appreciation to Bro Obuah, promising to make the most of the opportunity.

The event was a resounding success, with participants leaving with renewed hope and a sense of purpose.

Obuah’s philanthropic efforts continue to be a beacon of hope for many, demonstrating the transformative power of kindness and generosity.

His selfless acts have earned him a special place in the hearts of the people, cementing his legacy as a true humanitarian.