Catholic Bishops Envision Collapse Of Nigeria, Unless …

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Sunday, issued a stern warning about the state of the nation, declaring that Nigeria is sitting on a “ticking time bomb” under President Bola Tinubu.

The bishops expressed deep concern over the pervasive issues of poverty, hardship, and corruption that continue to afflict the Nigerian populace, stating that unless these critical problems are addressed, the country should brace itself for an escalation in protests.

They voiced alarm regarding the spiraling debt burden, noting that the struggle to service substantial debts to international monetary agencies, coupled with the need to raise domestic funds to plug budget deficits, has led to significant economic reforms. President Tinubu’s measures, primarily the withdrawal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, have only compounded the urgency of the situation.

Addressing assembled members during the opening session of the 2024 second Plenary Assembly of the CBCN in Auchi, Edo State, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops Conference, emphasized that the nation’s future hinges on confronting these daunting challenges.

He infused hope by asserting that faith in God could indeed catalyze transformative change within the country.

Reflecting on recent events, Ugorji remarked, “On August 4th, President Bola Tinubu enumerated the achievements of his administration.

While we recognise that notable progress has been made in some sectors of our national life, we cannot fail to admit that the present state of the nation is worrisome. Even though insecurity remains one of our major challenges.

“As our national economy continues to decline, the Nigerian youths embarked on a nationwide protest tagged # EndbadGovernance from 1 to 10th August 2024.

“The protest was aimed at publicly voicing their disappointment and frustration on the ills bedevilling the nation.

Although Nigeria has the constitutional right to express its grievances through peaceful protests, there was widespread concern it could be hijacked by miscreants.

“Likewise, we condemn in strong terms the killing of some protesting youths by security operatives. We pray for the repose of the dead, the speedy recovery of the injured and the consolation of the bereaved.

“We wish to stress that as long as the nation is afflicted with poverty, hardship and corruption, and as long as the future of youths in our nation remains bleak, we continue to experience protest.

Rather than address the ill, trying to drown the nation, some government officials are busy passing the buck and looking for a scapegoat.

“We are indeed sitting on a ticking time bomb as security operatives try to crack down on some of those involved in the protest and their sponsors on trumped-up charges.

“This raises concerns about whether they are trying to strip citizens of their democratic rights and freedoms to protest or give the impression that everything in the country is fine and there was really no need for the protest. This is delusional and condemnable.”

In another development, bandits have once again struck terror into the heart of the Garu Kurama community, kidnapping the district head, Yakubu Jadi, his daughter, a dedicated Catechist of the Catholic Church and four other residents of Gurzan Kurama village.

However, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has shed light on the matter, with public relations officer Josiah Abraks stating that the abductions occurred during a night of dread on Friday, August 23, 2024.

The bandits have not reached out to the victims’ families, leaving them to grapple with uncertainty and fear. SOKAPU condemned the incident as both alarming and distressing, urgently calling on security agencies and local authorities to step up their efforts for the swift and safe return of the abducted individuals.

The organization has also implored the Federal Government to intensify its measures to protect the lives and property of citizens. In a time of increasing vulnerability, they urged communities to band together, remain vigilant against unfamiliar faces and activities in their neighborhoods, and to promptly report any suspicious occurrences to the proper authorities.