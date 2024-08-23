Ken Poly Approves New Departments

In a bold move towards innovation and excellence, Ken Polytechnic Bori, under the leadership of Rector Engr. Dr. Ledum Suanu Gwarah, has launched four cutting-edge departments. This expansion solidifies the institution’s commitment to providing students with specialized skills and knowledge to thrive in their chosen fields.

The new departments – Chemical Engineering Technology, Industrial Safety and Environmental Engineering, Welding and Fabrication, and Public Administration – have been carefully crafted to address the evolving needs of the industry. By offering a range of programs, including diplomas, certificates, and degree courses, these departments will equip students with the theoretical and practical skills required to excel in their careers.

Key highlights of the new departments include:

Chemical Engineering Technology: Sustainable solutions for the chemical and process industries

Industrial Safety and Environmental Engineering: Safety and environmental management in industrial settings

Welding and Fabrication: Specialized training in welding techniques, materials science, and fabrication methods

Public Administration: Public policy, governance, and administration for effective management of public sector organizations

With these new departments, students will enjoy: