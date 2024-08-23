Ken Poly Approves New Departments
In a bold move towards innovation and excellence, Ken Polytechnic Bori, under the leadership of Rector Engr. Dr. Ledum Suanu Gwarah, has launched four cutting-edge departments. This expansion solidifies the institution’s commitment to providing students with specialized skills and knowledge to thrive in their chosen fields.
The new departments – Chemical Engineering Technology, Industrial Safety and Environmental Engineering, Welding and Fabrication, and Public Administration – have been carefully crafted to address the evolving needs of the industry. By offering a range of programs, including diplomas, certificates, and degree courses, these departments will equip students with the theoretical and practical skills required to excel in their careers.
Key highlights of the new departments include:
- Chemical Engineering Technology: Sustainable solutions for the chemical and process industries
- Industrial Safety and Environmental Engineering: Safety and environmental management in industrial settings
- Welding and Fabrication: Specialized training in welding techniques, materials science, and fabrication methods
- Public Administration: Public policy, governance, and administration for effective management of public sector organizations
With these new departments, students will enjoy:
- State-of-the-art facilities and equipment
- Expert instruction from industry-experienced faculty
- Opportunities for internships, apprenticeships, and industry partnerships
- Enhanced career prospects and employability This strategic expansion positions Ken Polytechnic Bori as a leader in technical education, providing students with a competitive edge in their various courses. The Rector’s vision is to ensure that students receive practical skills and knowledge that meet the requirements of employers, making them job-ready and industry-competitive.