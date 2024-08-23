Our Governance Won’t Fail Rivers People – Gov Fubara

…Swears In Five Commissioners, Two Special Advisers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that despite pockets of political distraction, his administration will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the expectations of Rivers people are met.

The Governor insisted that governance is about the provision of quality development of both infrastructure and appropriate social amenities, that contribute to making living pleasurable and better for the people.

He, therefore, assured that his administration will remain focused with greater determination to deliver on its responsibility to justify the support received from over 8 million Rivers people.

Governor Fubara spoke shortly after swearing-in five new commissioners into his cabinet and two special Advisers at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The commissioners that were sworn in are: Hon. Ilamu Arugu (Abua/Odual); Dr Roland Obed-Whyte (Degema); Sir Austin Emeka Nnadozie (Etche); Hon. Samuel Eyiba (Ahoada West); and Hon Samuel Anya (Abia State); while the Special Advisers include Barrister Forgive Amachree (Ahoada-West); and Mr Achor Nna (Obio-Akpor).

Governor Fubara said: “We are into governance now, not politics. When we get to time of politics, we will talk about politics. But today, what we are doing here is welcoming you onboard, charging you to be good ambassadors, not just to this administration, but to your people.

“It is a call to duty. Work in a manner so that everybody will be happy. Governance is about making the people happy, and that is our aim.

“At the end of the day, Rivers people will not ask us what or the number of court judgements that we have or the protests that we did.

They want to see results. Joining us today is to help us to have enough A’s on our report card.

“Let me at this point thank our team for your continuous support. We will continue to make the good people of Rivers State proud: that their standing by us wasn’t a mistake.”

Governor Fubara congratulated the new appointees, saying that despite that he knew some of them while others were recommended by their leaders, the charge to all of them is to ensure that they do not disappoint the confidence reposed in them.

He urged them to defend the State and the Government at all times without involving in anything that will delay the course of governance.

Governor Fubara said: “So, I want to say that, finding yourself here is an opportunity for you to defend the Government, and also ensure that what these millions of people fought for about 11 and half months ago is not in vain.

“They stood for something, and today, because of that standing, we are still here, standing and conducting governance, even in the face of little distractions, here and there.

“Joining our team today, is an opportunity for you to add value. We are not bringing you onboard to criticize or engage in abusing people, because the only reason why the detractors are intensifying their shots is so that we will miss our target. Don’t give them such room,” he advised.

Governor Fubara particularly advised the Abia-born Dr. Samuel Anya, who has been appointed as a representative of non-indigenes to be open to accommodating all non-indigenes from the West, East, North, and the minorities with equal treatment. He said, “Don’t say because you are from the East, it is all about the East. Please, be a better representative, so that your people will be happy and this support that we are getting from the non-indigenes will increase. We need their support,” he added.