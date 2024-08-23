CITATION ON REV CANON JERRY NEEDAM

This awardee requires very little introduction. He is easily one of the most known faces within the journalism sector in Rivers state and beyond.

He has been around everything that is progressive and has contributed immensely to the NUJ and journalism practice in the state.

Through his influence and dedication, the media industry has received huge patronage in terms of content, quality, and drive.

He is the publisher of the highly influential National Network newspaper that has continued to shape public opinions and hold public office holders to account.

His media outfit has been in existence for twenty years without break, and it is important to note that he has employed thoroughbred journalists to make the paper thick.

He has held several media-related appointments including being the Secretary, Directorate of Media and Publicity in the Campaign Council of His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the PDP chairman in Rivers State, same position he held while working with the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

He served as Director, Directorate of Media and Publicity, Dr Abiye Sekibo Campaign Council.

He also served as Chairman, Interim Management Committee of Rivers State Independent Newspaper Publishers Association, an umbrella body of all private newspapers operating in Rivers State.

He was at a time the spokesman of the Action Congress in the State, in addition to being a media consultant to several individuals and organizations.

He is a Reverend Canon and Synod Media Communicator of the Christ Army Church Nigeria (CACN) and former editor of the Ogoni Star newspaper before leaving to start his own media outfit, National Network Newspaper.

He’s an Ambassador of Christ Army Church Nigeria, a Justice of the Peace, amongst others.

The gentleman is a mentor to several upcoming young journalists and has continued to chart a progressive course for the media industry, in addition to constantly being sought for advice and directions on matters concerning the NUJ for resolutions of difficult issues.

As an apostle of rewarding excellence and industry, his media outfit has also consistently organized award ceremonies where several journalists have been recognized for the contributions to societal growth and development.

I present to you Rev. Canon Jerry Needam, recipient of NUJ, Rivers State Council Lifetime Achievement Award.