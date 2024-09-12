DSS Releases NLC President, Ajaero

President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been granted administrative bail by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, announced Ajaero’s release in a tweet on his X handle very late on Monday night, September 9, 2024.

Ajaero was arrested on Monday by the DSS at the airport in Abuja while travelling to the UK for an official engagement. No reason was given by the Nigerian secret police for the action, which sparked outrage, especially in labour and political circles, with the NLC giving midnight as deadline for his release and putting workers nationwide on alert for the commencement of industrial action if the deadline was not met.