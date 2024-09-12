Echoes For Tinubu’s Resignation Rend The Air

If the anger and venom expressed by a large number of respondents in an opinion poll conducted by National Network over President Tinubu’s economic policies that have thrown them into hardship/hunger could kill, Tinubu would have since been consigned to the rubbish heap of history.

Many of the respondents described Tinubu’s political and economic policies as “Acts of wickedness” against the masses and called on the man to resign in order to allow Nigerians breathe air of freedom.

President Tinubu they lamented, does not care if the masses were to die of hunger, leaving the vast territory called Nigeria for him and few collaborative elites.

“How can the father of the country treat his children so callously? How can he so nonchalant to the cries of the masses? We are crying that we are hungry, and that we need food to eat, and he does not care. Does he want all of us to die of hunger? Instead of addressing the situation, the President has been roving in China, talking of bringing investments to the country, but who will invest in a corrupt/insecurity-ridden environment? Even if investments come, if all of us die of hunger, who will remain to enjoy the dividends from the investments,” Nkoli, one of the respondents queried.

For Omale Ibrahim, President Tinubu is a very wicked man. He woke up one morning and decided remove subsidy on fuel without proper planning. The moment he removed that fuel subsidy, cost of goods and services skyrocketed. Transport fares rose beyond imagination. The situation has been worsened by the recent hike in fuel price by the NNPCL. Cost of petrol has now hit N1300 per litre which is outrageous. In this country, everything is tied to fuel, which was why cost of food items has gone beyond the reach of many Nigerians, particularly the poor ones. A measure of rice now cost N7000, beans N7000 to N8000 depending on the type you are buying. A custard rubber of garri is sold for N4000. Food condiments are also very high. How can the poor masses survive under this harsh condition?

Abbas Ugbuo: The President is very wicked. He wants us all dead, so that he and his few collaborative elites can inherit the vast territory called Nigeria. But, by God’s grace we would live to witness their demise. Let him continue to indulge in his primitive accumulation. One day he will leave the worldly wealth and die and that would be the end for him. Other people will inherit the wealth.

Odion Okri: He should resign because he has nothing good to offer Nigerians except suffering and hardship. He should allow Nigerians a breath of fresh air instead of suffocating them with earth- scorched economic policies. His children are living in opulence through money he made fraudulently from the commonwealth, while the masses are dying of hunger as a result of his mismanagement of resources and siphoning of the country’s wealth. We are tired of his wicked rule, and so he should resign.

Amadi John: President Tinubu is running his personal businesses under the banner of Nigeria. He has turned the Nigerian project to his own personal projects, using proxies to allegedly acquire companies everywhere. Remember the Malta refinery debacle which Dangote exposed recently, which is reportedly owned by Tinubu and being run by his cronies, mainly his relatives and business associates. That refinery allegedly, was the reason the NNPCL was not initially supplying crude to the multi billion naira Dangote Refinery that was commissioned last year. When Dangote made the exposure, the highly corrupt NNPCL suddenly started supplying crude oil to the refinery for refining. Tinubu allegedly plans to be the sole controller of refined petroleum products in the country through his Malta Refinery company. Remember also that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar recently alleged that Tinubu was running Nigeria as his private company. According to Atiku, “Nigeria is rapidly transforming into a government of Tinubu by Tinubu and for Tinubu.”

Atiku continues: “Just as Primero and others act as Tinubu’s proxies in Lagos, managing critical sectors and generating revenue for him and his family, he has begun to replicate this at the federal level.”

Obiora Ejim: He should resign, so Nigerians can enjoy peace. He should stop suffocating us with his oppressive policies. He has driven us, the masses to the wall and we are going to resist it. The alternative for him is to resign, if he wants to avert disaster. Okon Ndem: If President Tinubu does not resign, the suffering and hungry masses will come together and chase him away. We are tired of putting up with his wickedness. Let him resign now before it is too late.