SHUDEF Tackles Diabetes Epidemic In Nigeria, Calls For Collective Action

The Support for Human Development Foundation (SHUDEF) recently organized a program on the prevention and control of diabetes, featuring free blood sugar tests, at the Ogbowele Community Hall.

The event, held on June 20, 2024, aimed to raise awareness about the alarming rate of diabetes in Nigeria and promote collective action to combat the disease.

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ogbogo, Executive Director of SHUDEF, highlighted the challenges posed by diabetes, citing the International Diabetes Federation’s warning that 10% of humanity will be affected by 2040.

He emphasized the need for government and private sector partnerships to achieve sustainable healthcare development. “Diabetes is a silent killer, and many Nigerians are unaware they have it,” Ogbogo said. “We need to work together to provide affordable healthcare and support for those affected.”

Partners from the Delta State Ministry of Health, National Orientation Agency, Federal Medical Centre, and Ibusa General Hospital attended the program. Dr. (Mrs.) Opene Rita, Director of Communicable Diseases at the Delta State Ministry of Health, spoke extensively on prevention and control measures.

“Healthy lifestyles, balanced diets, and regular exercise can prevent diabetes,” she said. “We must take action now to reduce the spread of this disease.”

Resource persons, including Mr. Odoh, a dietician from the Federal Medical Center Asaba, and Gloria Uchunor, a dietician from Ibusa General Hospital, educated participants on healthy eating habits and nutrition. “Eating more vegetables and whole foods can help manage diabetes,” Odoh said. “We must make informed choices about our diets to live healthy lives.”

The event included free blood pressure and blood sugar tests, counseling, and dietary advice. SHUDEF’s objectives include advocating for better living conditions for diabetic patients and providing home-based care services. “We are committed to supporting those affected by diabetes,” Ogbogo said. “We urge others to join us in this fight.”

The program underscored the importance of collective action in reducing the impacts of diabetes, with speakers emphasizing the need for healthy lifestyles, proper medication, and partnerships to achieve sustainable healthcare development.

As Nigeria grapples with the diabetes epidemic, initiatives like SHUDEF’s program offer hope for a healthier future.