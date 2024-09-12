Celebration ‘Galore As Chima Family Recall God’s Faithfulness

The Assemblies of God Church, Afikpo Street, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt was filled with joy and thanksgiving last Sunday as popular businessman, Mr. Chima O. Chima dedicated his baby, Master Divine Okorie Chima, to God.

The church auditorium was filled to capacity as people from all walks of life came to witness the historic occasion, which also coincided with the Men’s Day celebration of the church, making it a double celebration of faith, family, and fellowship.

The Men’s Day celebration was a resounding success, featuring a thrilling showcase of talents by the stylishly attired men, who drew thunderous applause from the audience.

The highlight of the event was an electrifying inter-ethnic dance presentation, which brought the house down as the enthusiastic congregation rushed forward to shower the performers with cash and accolades.

In a heartfelt testimony, Mr. Chima shared his amazing story of God’s faithfulness. He recounted how he wedded in the same church in 2012, and his first baby was born on June 8, 2013.

He also shared how his child’s education began on September 8, 2013, and how these same dates were repeating themselves in 2024 with the birth of his new baby.

The congregation erupted in cheers and praise as Mr. Chima exclaimed, “Is it not amazing? I’m the happiest person in this environment!”

Mr. Chima also expressed his gratitude to his mentors.

“The man who, after God, made me what I am today is here to celebrate with me. His name is Pastor Okorie Odii. My master’s master is also here to celebrate with me. His name is Elder Chukwu Nwangwu. Is it not a wonderful thing?”

Earlier, while addressing the congregation, the Lead Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Afikpo Street, Port Harcourt, Rev Dr. L. E Akah reminded them never to forget their humble beginnings and the blessings of God in their lives.

He encouraged them to emulate the shining example of Mr. and Mrs. Chima O Chima who remembered how God has lifted them up and to remain humble, giving God the first position in their lives.

He warned that forgetting one’s humble beginnings can lead to pride and a sense of self-sufficiency, but remembering God’s goodness and blessings will keep them grounded and dependent on Him.

Among the dignitaries who graced the event was Mr. Chima’s bosom friend, and Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev Canon Jerry Needam and his wife, Catechist (Mrs.) Promise Jerry Needam.

Speaking on the sidelines, Rev Canon Jerry Needam who graced the child’s dedication service with his wife, Catechist (Mrs.) Promise Jerry Needam said, “Today’s celebration is a testament to God’s unwavering faithfulness and blessings in the life of my friend and brother, Mr. Chima O. Chima and his family. “It’s a reminder that God’s goodness and mercy endure forever, and we must always acknowledge and give thanks for His blessings in our lives.”