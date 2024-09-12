LG Chairman Slumps On Fuel Queue, Dies

The persistent fuel scarcity in the country has claimed another casualty as the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) chairman in Akure South local government of Ondo State, Oluwatuyi Olasoji, died few days after collapsing while waiting to buy the Premium Motor Spirit.

According to a local tabloid in the state, Sunshine Truth, the deceased slumped last week while trying to buy fuel at a filling station in the state capital and was rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Owo.

He was said to have undergone a surgery and given up the ghost on Monday.

Petrol scarcity has recently hit the country as motorists continued to lament.

Long queues at filling stations have worsened traffic conditions, with many people stranded at bus stops due to doubled transport fares.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) claimed that the current fuel scarcity was expected to “subside in a few days as more stations recalibrate and begin selling PMS.”

According to the NNPCL, “The market has been deregulated, meaning that petrol prices are now determined by market forces rather than by the government or NNPC Ltd. Additionally, the exchange rate plays a significant role in influencing these prices.” On the commencement of lifting PMS from the Dangote Refinery, it said that it was awaiting the September 15th timeline provided by the Refinery.