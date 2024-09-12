Misappropriation: Assemblies Of God  Church Suspends Superintendent

The Assemblies of God Church (AGG) has suspended Reverend Linus Ijigu as Ogoja District Superintendent over alleged misappropriation of funds and intimidation of colleagues.

The Ogoja district comprises three local government areas in Cross River State: Ogoja, Yala and Bekwarra.

According to CrossRiverWatch, Reverend Ijigu whose suspension will last for about five years, was also demoted and posted to a small branch of the AG in Mbok, Ekajuk, still in Ogoja.

According to the report, Ijigu’s suspension was handed down from the national authority of the church as a result of misappropriating millions of Naira with one source putting the figure at “over NGN100 million.”

An anonymous source told CrossRiverWatch that, “His [Ijigu] tenure was characterised by intimidations, threats and harassment of his fellow executive council members who attempted to raise alarm over his misconducts and embezzlement of church funds.

“When the national council auditors went through the records, it was discovered that the suspended DS had been using names of pastors who have passed on (died) to divert funds into pseudo accounts.

“More investigations reveal that another N27 million Naira meant for the national council, which he was expected to remit to the national body, was, however, diverted into his personal account… And the national council has insisted that he must pay council has insisted that he must pay the money.” Ijigu was replaced with Reverend Victor Esangha, a native of Ukelle in Yala Local Government as the new District Superintendent.