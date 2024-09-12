Group Commends Gov Fubara Over Peterside’s Appointment

A political pressure group under the aegis of the PDP Concern Group has commended the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for appointing, Dr. Chamberline S. Peterside as the Director General of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency ((RIVINEST).

In a statement signed by its chairman, Chief Dr Goodluck Nwobike and made available to the press, the group praised the leadership style of the governor especially his peaceful disposition which they reasoned has stabilized the state.

They also commended him for his ability to identify competent hands to drive his administration’s transformation agenda in the state.

The group used the opportunity to reaffirm their resolve to support the DG of RIVINEST and indeed the Rivers state government to achieve the set goal in the interest of all.

The group further commended the governor for his administration’s mantra of “People First,” adding that it is the hallmark of good governance.

The group advised that membership in a political party is not a do-or-die affair, neither is it compulsory that one must belong to the PDP, arguing that where the individual’s stay is no longer fashionable, he/she is obliged to leave.

According to him, “those who are not comfortable with the leadership style of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara are obliged to try another political party of their choice to test their political weight instead of staying back in a political party they no longer desired to be causing unnecessary distractions.

“They made it clear that the law of karma will not spare those who have enjoyed the goodwill of the party and Rivers people but now resort to causing crisis for parochial interest.

The group advised the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be firm, and courageous to sanitize the party and reposition it for the 2027 general elections.

According to them “Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the return of the PDP to power at the State House, Abuja.

The group further advised that as the PDP navigates the crucial process of reconciliation and disciplinary actions against erring members, the Committees should adopt a resolute and uncompromising stance in discharging their duties. “The Committee members must remember that the party’s collective interests supersede individual’s ambition and so must prioritize the PDP’s unity and cohesion above all else.