Rivers Women Unite For SIM Applauds Sotonye Toby Fulton

A group known as Rivers Women Unite for SIM has lauded the sterling qualities of one of their own Chief (Hon.) Mrs. Sotonye Toby Fulton, describing her as a peace advocate and social crusader.

Sotonye Toby Fulton, founder of Toby Jug Foundation, a charity organization also publishes, The Gist Magazine and The Gist Newspaper, front-line and leading Magazine and Newspaper in the Niger Delta region with corporate office located in the heart of Port Harcourt, the headquarters of Rivers State.

But despite the herculean task of publishing both the Magazine and Newspaper and managing her foundation, her burning desire and propensity for unity and peace led her to indiscriminately organize the women of Rivers State, across the 23 Local Government Areas under one umbrella body, otherwise tagged ‘” Rivers Women Unite 4 Sim”.

This group whose aim is to galvanize support for Sir Siminalayi Fubara led government and to consistently pray for peace and unity in Rivers State, began full physical state-wide activities In January 2024. The peace loving women of Rivers State are sincerely thankful to Chief (Hon.) Sotonye Toby Fulton, for providing them with a unique opportunity and platform to play a role in maintaining the already existing peace and unity in the State and supporting the government of Rivers State.