Setting The Record Straight: NUJ’s Response To Baseless Allegations

By Achike Chude, National Secretary

We have noted with concern recent online reports alleging an ‘illegal’ extension of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) by six weeks.

In a time when some non-democratic regimes seek to extend power illegitimately for years or even indefinitely, it is ironic, and almost laughable, that the NUJ is being accused of extending the tenure of its leadership by six weeks.

It must be noted that the same Isiguzo who is being accused of attempting to elongate his tenure had during the 2023 Constitutional Review Conference in Kano vehemently opposed recommendations by the Constitutional Amendment Committee to elongate the tenure of the CWC by one whole year. The records are there.

As the leading body representing journalists across Nigeria, we hold free speech in the highest regard, recognizing the fundamental right of every Nigerian to express their opinions. That said, free speech must also be grounded in responsibility and not be used as a tool for mischief or malice.

The allegations leveled by Mr. Abdulwaheed Olayinka Adubi, a fellow journalist, regarding supposed tenure elongation, suggest a worrying ignorance of the workings of the NUJ. His purported defense of the constitution, while commendable in theory, is deeply flawed.

In his haste to embarrass the union he claims to care for, he seems to have conveniently overlooked Article 7, Section 2 (vi) of the NUJ Constitution, which clearly stipulates that no member shall resort to legal action against the Union without first exhausting all internal conflict resolution mechanisms. Mr. Adubi, unfortunately, has chosen to bypass these internal processes, opting instead for courtroom theatrics.

Despite the noise, as of this moment, the NUJ has not been officially served any legal documents regarding this matter. Any claims of pending court action remain speculative. Should the need arise, we are fully prepared to address the situation within the legal framework, in line with our constitution.

Addressing the Allegations: The Facts:

During the NEC meeting on August 9, 2024, it was brought to light that over 60 percent of our union’s chapels had not met their financial obligations, as required by Article 5(A6) and Article 6(7e) of the NUJ Constitution. This presented a real risk of disenfranchising a large number of members from participating in the upcoming Triennial National Delegates’ Conference.

Recognizing this, two respected NEC members moved a motion calling for a six-week extension to give councils time to settle their dues and ensure a fair, inclusive process.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the meeting attended by 76 out of 101 NEC members. The request to extend the CWC’s tenure by six weeks was therefore made collectively, in the best interest of the Union, not by any individual acting unilaterally.

Furthermore, the NEC approved Imo State as the host for the conference, contingent upon the readiness of their facilities by November. This decision was based on practical logistics, not personal whims. Precedent also supports this action, as previous CWC extensions of two to three months have been granted in similar circumstances, without controversy.

Misleading Requests:

Mr. Adubi’s call for the court to dissolve the CWC and hand over the Union’s leadership to Council Secretaries and Chairmen is not only absurd but also contradictory. Over 90 percent of the very individuals he wishes to take over the Union were present at the NEC meeting and part of the decision-making process.

They supported the motions that established the timeline for the 2024 Triennial Delegates’ Conference, in accordance with the constitution. His demand is not only impractical but also highlights a lack of understanding of the democratic processes that govern our Union.

The NUJ remains committed to transparency, fairness, and adherence to its constitution.

The NEC, as the highest decision-making body outside the Delegates’ Conference, acted within its constitutional powers (Article 5(2-B8)) in setting the dates for the upcoming elections. The claim that this is an undemocratic tenure elongation is both misinformed and misleading.

We urge our members and the public to disregard these baseless allegations, as we continue to work towards conducting the upcoming elections in the most transparent and constitutional manner.

Achike Chude, National Secretary