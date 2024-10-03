Our Impact’ll Endure For Ages, Gov Fubara Assures

…Charges POWA To Help Police Discharge Duties Professionally

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to spend his time in office executing tenable programmes and delivering services that will both improve the quality of life of all residents and create lasting impact for posterity.

The Governor also urged wives of police officers to be deliberate in advising their husbands to continue to discharge their duties in a professional manner since it is the best way to defend the truth.

Governor Fubara gave the charge when he received in audience the National President of Police Officers Wives’ Association (POWA), Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, who is also the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday night.

Governor Fubara said there are self-styled adversaries against his administration who want to frustrate governance, and cause distraction with provocative acts that are intended to induce violence.

But Governor Fubara said: “As a government, I know that you know all the stories around us. But we will continue to do the best we can for our people.

“At the end of the day, what people want to see or what they want to hear is the mark that we have made. It is not the level of distraction that we have been faced or that is confronting us.

“It is the impact that we have made in governance that will count. So, we will make sure that we continue to do that, focusing on the ball.

“We know that we have started well; one day, it will end, and we will leave. So, because we know that we have decided to take the path of peace (we are happy).”

Governor Fubara enjoined wives of police officers to fervently pray for his administration, and ensure that they advise their husbands to continue to stand on the path of truth.

The task, he noted, might be very challenging for them, but it should not matter whose ox is gored, because it is only the truth that eventually will last forever.

Governor Fubara harped on the importance of building a good name that should reckon in history and serve as reflection of how well one has conducted himself in the service of the people.

He said: “When that name is mentioned somewhere, let people say, ooh, this is a good man. You won’t be there again to defend it but the name can make you pass through. The truth is that we are the head, but you are the neck that controls the head.

“So, help us, pray for Rivers State, intercede for us. There are places that we cannot reach, but our message today is going to those places. So, please, that is the request we are making as a government. We do not want any trouble, what we are doing here is governance.

“The Bible doesn’t make a mistake when it says ‘the sins of the fathers will come upon their children’. So, we should learn and work as professionals. This is very important.”

Governor Fubara acknowledged the lofty accomplishments of POWA and how the association has also supported widows among them with lifelines to cushion the burden of life challenges on them.

The Governor said: “I strongly believe that if the Commissioner of Police (CP) is not doing what is right, you won’t be here. It means, he is living up to his responsibility.

“Let me also commend the wife (of the commissioner) for finding the time and willing to also spend the resources. One thing is to have the time, and the other is to be willing to spend the resources to leave a landmark; something that the police in Rivere State will not forget in a hurry.

“It doesn’t matter how big, what is important is giving back to the society. And I am happy that one of the cardinal objectives of this body (POWA) is giving back to society.

“You might think that what you are doing is nothing, but it goes a long way to assure the police officers, their wives that even if they are no more, somebody is there to look out in their stead for their wives. So, I want to encourage you to continue to do that.

“On our own part as a government, I think from my own record, I have been giving so much support to this association. This is not the first time. I know ones or twice, they have written to me for something, and I have supported them. I support them because I am also from the military background.”

Governor Fubara, who commended the Commissioner of Police in the State for his sterling performance, urged him not to hesitate to bring to his knowledge areas of further support that POWA will require.

He added, “And I can say boldly here, our mummy, you can transmit this one: Disu has been very professional. Without Disu, this State would have been destroyed. I can tell you that without this man being professional, this State would have been destroyed. If they need a recommendation letter, let them come, I will give them.

“You’ve been a very wonderful officer. I need to say this, let it be on record: You found yourself in a very difficult situation, but you’ve been really balanced.

So, I want to commend you for that. Continue to be balanced, don’t shift the balance. We will do everything to give you the support for you to succeed more.

“What is important, I keep saying, I want where my children’s name would be mentioned; they say Fubara, do you know so, so person, they say he is my father, the response will be ‘good, good’. That is the greatest legacy anyone can keep.”

In her speech, National President of the Police Officers Wives’ Association (POWA) and wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, said they are in Port Harcourt to officially open for use the POWA Shopping Complex that was built by the branch of the association in the State.

Mrs Egbetokun explained that it is their duty as leaders at the national headquarters to go round facilities and branches of the association to see what progress has been made or challenges faced by members, including windows.

She said, “We are here in this State. The chairperson here told us that she has built a POWA Shopping Complex. So, we are here to commission it, and by the special grace of God, we have done that this afternoon.

“And we are able to empower our women, those who need our support, and that is what we have done. But it is actually a tradition in POWA that whenever we are in a State, we like to visit the Governor, and let him know about our activities. That is why we are here this evening, Sir.” Mrs Egbetokun expressed appreciation to Governor Fubara for his generosity and immense support not only to POWA in the State but also to officers of the command that has served as good motivation for them to carry out their duties.