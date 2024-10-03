They Didn’t Believe We’ll Get To This Point – Gov Fubara

…Says Rivers Is Nobody’s Enterprise

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that those antagonising his administration have continued to express frustration at seeing how firmly the affairs of State have been conducted, and the milestones achieved.

The Governor accused such people of being determined to lay hold on the soul of Rivers State to control it as their personal estate, but insisted that his administration has taken it already to secure it as commonly owned by all Rivers people.

Governor Fubara made the assertion at the Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service organised as part of activities marking the 64th Independence Day Celebration of Nigeria at St. Paul’s Cathedral of the Anglican Communion at Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The Governor stated for the record in order to correct the wrong narrative peddled in some quarters, and explained that he signed the contractual sum of N200billion loan papers from Zenith Bank to fund the construction of the 50.15-kilometer dual carriage Port Harcourt Ring Road as project started by his administration.

He also stated that his administration is embarking on the construction of the actual Trans-Kalabari Road project worth N225.1billion, plus the General Hospitals together with the Psychiatric Hospital in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, among others, which nobody can lay claims to at all, adding that the projects were being funded without borrowing.

He said, “They even say, they don’t know what we are doing. Let me remind them, it is Fubara that signed the paper to borrow from Zenith Bank the N200billion for the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road. So, it is my project.

“It is Fubara that awarded the Trans-Kalabari Road that they couldn’t do. They did only a bridge from Krakrama, but I am the one doing it: the complete span, and it is N225billion. I didn’t borrow.

“It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon. So, tell them that what I did in 1 year is what they did in 8 years.

“It is only empty container that makes noise. If God has given you opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet. God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear.”

Governor Fubara insisted that if they continue to deride the grace of God on his life, they will continue to struggle for needless public recognition or approval that depicts how much they have fallen out of grace themselves.

The Governor explained that his policy in office is not to embark of mere jamboree of groundbreaking for projects but assured that any project started will be inaugurated and actually put to public use.

Governor Fubara said: “Very soon, you will see what we are doing. It is not about doing roads to your business interest. I don’t have any business interest. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it for the people of Rivers State.

“We will not take any decision that we cannot defend. We won’t be part of anything that will bring any form of disgrace to our dear State. This State is important to us. It is the only thing that we have.

“It is the beautiful pride. That is why they are struggling, coupled with the improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) we have done. That is why they are struggling, we know. But, do it with modesty, you don’t need to destroy the house.”

Governor Fubara also said: “The frustration you are seeing in their faces today is about this point we have gotten to. So, please, be strong. All the Babylonians that we are seeing today, you will not see them again.

“God has a reason for allowing the devil or the evil one to stay long. It is not that He can’t take him or take them away but He gives them time to repent.

And when they continue, He will come heavily, and then, they would say, it would have been better that they had left when they had time. That will be our story in this State.

“But, you see, anybody that is making noise for recognition, it is a sign that he has lost it. By the special grace of God, I don’t need introduction. I have the name, and I am the one standing here.”

Also, Governor Fubara said: “So, please, I will beg everyone of you, God has given us this opportunity, we must safeguard it. They are the ones looking for a way to destroy it.

“They didn’t believe we will get to this point, and I can tell you I had a reason for inviting all the candidates for the local government election for this service.”

Governor Fubara emphasised: “As a matter of fact, I am a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but I know that there will be election that I am conducting. So, I have to invite you to come and receive prayers. And little did I know, the Bishop gave you the prayers.

“For those of you that are going to participate in the election, please, I want the election to be peaceful, very important. When you emerge, our major concern is the people. Care for the people. We have taken Rivers State into a different driveway.”

Governor Fubara dispelled any fears lurking in the minds of Rivers people concerning the political crisis that erupted in the State, and assured that the most difficult stage of that experience had been overcome.

He said most of the decisions taken by his administration may not have been popular but added that they were necessary if the State must be protected from the detractors.

Governor Fubara urged everyone to join hands with his administration to tackle the big task of securing the soul of the State, and make it a proud place for all Rivers people.

He added, “And I tell you, with due respect my Dean, when you said our National Anthem was changed, for me, I like this new one, more especially where it says – a nation built, where no man is oppressed – it is so unique.

“And if that is where I stand, you should understand, I can’t be a party to oppressing anybody. And for the fact that I can’t be a party to oppress anybody, by the special grace of God, nobody can oppress me. Please, we need to join hands together to sustain and develop our State.

“So, don’t be scared of anything, we have gone past the most difficult stage. That is the truth, we have gone past it. A few of our decisions might not be favourable but we have to move on as a family.

“Because at this time, what is important is to protect the soul of this State. It does not belong to anyone. Rivers State is nobody’s enterprise. So, you have to stand strong and fight.”

The Governor pointed to one of the greatest challenges facing the State, and indeed Nigeria, which is the issue of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism that have taken a hard toll on the national economy.

Governor Fubara insisted that such acts of economic sabotage should not be allowed to continue, and urged traditional rulers to ensure they end such acts from happening in their domains.

He insisted on sustaining the process as a government to engage those youths and communities, including the security agencies to ensure the situation is salvaged.

He said, “The security agencies, they are doing their best. As a government, we are also planning to have a special committee to tackle this problem.

“We need to improve the level of our production. That is the only way that we can get out of this situation. The situation is bad. There is no two ways about it. But we must come together as one to support what the centre is doing, so our lives can change.”

Governor Fubara pointed to the fact that: “We must protect our national treasures. The only thing we have now is this oil. Rivers and Bayelsa are the flashpoints, and because of that, it is affecting the level of production, and in turn, affecting the output and the revenue we make.

“Nigeria needs money now, the only way we can save Nigeria from this situation is increased production. Please, I am begging everyone, more especially the leaders of the most impacted local governments: Degema and Emohua. The traditional rulers that are covering these areas, you must do something about it.”

Governor Fubara expressed delight for the opportunity of marking another Nigerian Independence Day Anniversary in office in a few days.

He recalled that about a year ago, he was in church on such day, and had sang a particular song that stated that: ‘from the beginning to the end, there is no place for argument, you are God and God by yourself.’

Governor Fubara said most people did not quiet connect to the spiritual meaning of the song because they had sang it as one of those regular songs sung in church but added that God started working in his favour from then, and had showed Himself mightily.

“So, we want to say that our marking this Independence Day is very special. Special, because we symbolise peace and our prayer for this State is peace. And in extension, because of our peaceful disposition, we strongly believe that things should be done right, and when it is done right, from here Nigeria will get better.

“This celebration today is for a purpose. It coincided with what happened last year. So, I assure you of our support to make all the plans come to reality. We will get there, and we are already there. God does not start and stop half way. He takes you to the end.”

Governor Fubara said he has always stood on the path of truth, and will not need anybody to apologize on his behalf for doing the right things for the good of the State.

He said: As a matter of fact, I belong to that school of thought that if I am the only person that needs to stand on that side of right, I will stand there. I don’t need anybody to stand with me.

“I cannot give my kidney or liver to anybody, I won’t. If that is the only reason for me to be loyal, I will not be. But, I will not do the wrong thing. I will stand for the side of right.

“I make bold to say it, there is no security agency in this State that I have called any day to go and do something wrong. I have never. I don’t need for it. But I know what they do, and they keep failing because God has left them.”

Preaching at the service on the topic: “Navigating the odds in our nation, Nigeria”, the Archbishop of Niger Delta Province, Most Reverend Blessing Enyindah bemoaned Nigeria at its 64th Independence anniversary, saying it seemed like a country under siege wherein its citizens are held up as captives with no hope brighter than noonday to expect.

Archbishop Enyindah, who is also the Bishop, Diocese of Ikwerre, and Dean of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, blamed leaders across sectors, particularly political leaders for the nation’s woes because, zccirding to him, instead of liberating the people from social, economical and political imprisonment, they accentuate poverty, economic hardship and soaring prices of goods. The clergy man said if political leaders stop enacting irrelevant policies that exercipate chaos, resist the temptation of perpetuating themselves in office, and judicial officers breaking away from issuing conflicting judgments that promote miscarriage of justice, a new culture where everybody does what is right will emerge, and Nigeria will truly become the country it should be.