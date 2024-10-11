Gunmen Kill Councilor’s Father Few Minutes To Swearing In

A devastating incident has shaken Bori the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, as Mr. Ndoonee Benson, a security staff member of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Bori and father of just Inaugurated Councilor of Ward 4 Sogho, was brutally shot and killed by suspected political thugs.

The attack occurred when Mr. Benson arrived at the Rector’s Lodge, which serves as the temporary administrative office for Ambassador Marvin Yobana, the immediate past caretaker committee chairman of Khana Local Government Area.

In a swift reaction the executive chairman of Khana local government area Hon. Martins Nwigbo strongly condemned the senseless killing, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Ndoonee Benson, a dedicated security staff member and father of our ward councilor and the destruction of properties. This act of violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.”

Chief Barile Lah Nam, party chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP), has also weighed in on the incident. “This senseless killing is a reminder of the violence and intimidation that has plagued our politics for far too long,” Chief Nam said.

“We urge the authorities to take swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.” Chief Nam emphasized that the APP is committed to promoting peace and stability in the Khana local government. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our community is free from violence and intimidation,” he added.