HYPREP Project Coordinator Highlights Progress At Ogoni Youth Interactive Session

The Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to restoring Ogoniland and empowering its youth.

Zabbey who spoke during a quarterly interactive session with Ogoni youths held at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Port Harcourt on Wednesday emphasized the substantial progress made in remediating hydrocarbon-impacted sites, restoring mangroves, and building critical infrastructure, including the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), the

The Project Coordinaor noted that the CEER, set for completion in 2025, would position Ogoniland as a leader in environmental remediation research and vocational training across West Africa.

Significant advances in healthcare infrastructure were also highlighted, with ongoing construction of the Ogoni Specialist Hospital and Buan Cottage Hospital to provide essential medical services to the local communities.

Zabbey praised the Ogoni Power Project’s progress, aimed at connecting the region to the national grid to foster economic growth. The interactive session also focused on HYPREP’s efforts to provide clean water, with additional facilities expected to be commissioned soon.

The Hyprep PC stressed the importance of peace and cooperation in achieving the project’s goals, urging youths to remain patient as opportunities for employment and participation in procurement processes roll out progressively.

He also announced a new postgraduate scholarship initiative for Ogoni students starting in October, aimed at fostering long-term community development.

Responding to questions from youths of the respective Ogoni communites present at the event, the HYPREP Coordinator provided updates on key projects, reassuring attendees of ongoing efforts and plans.

Regarding the power project, the Coordinator acknowledged the community’s expectation for visible progress, explaining that much of the work has been conducted behind the scenes.

He reported that surveys for the right of way and geotechnical assessments have been completed.

Compensation payments have begun in Khana and are set to extend to Gokana, Tai, and Eleme.

On the manufacturing of power equipment, the Coordinator confirmed that a letter of credit has been established, enabling manufacturers to commence production of project-specific items. A team is scheduled to travel to India in November to inspect the equipment before shipping begins.

Zabbey explained that the distribution of starter packs has faced delays due to the need for additional procurement.

The Coordinator noted that initial funding was insufficient to cover all recipients, but approval for additional funds has been secured. Distribution will proceed once procurement procedures are completed.

The Coordinator also announced that funding for an additional 500 security guards has been approved, bringing the total number to 1,000. He emphasized the need to follow proper procurement processes to finalize contracts.

In terms of gender and social inclusion, the Coordinator reiterated a commitment to incorporating women and girls into all programs. He highlighted the appointment of a female advisor on Women and Youth Development to ensure that the initiatives are inclusive. Overall, the Coordinator reassured the youths of HYPREP’s commitment to addressing community needs and advancing project goals.