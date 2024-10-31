Aberdeen Royal Mission Honors Odual Monarch with Historic Artefact

His Royal Highness, King Temple MacDonald Jamala II, the revered monarch of the Odual Kingdom in Rivers State, Nigeria, was recently honoured with the prestigious Sword of Faith by the Aberdeen Royal Mission in Scotland.

This sacred artefact, linked to the 14th-century Scottish King Robert the Bruce, signiﬁes a deep historical connection between the two nations.

The event, held in Aberdeen, Scotland, brought together key dignitaries from Nigeria, including Princess Mayolein MacDonald, Honourable Ilamu Jonathan Arugu, Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, and Chief Engineer James Ewa.

Also in attendance was Rien Corstanje, who received a noble honour from the Odual Kingdom in 1999, along with o cials from Scotland and other well-wishers, underscoring the growing diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Scotland.

Joe Ochie, President of the Aberdeen Royal Mission (AARM), during the presentation of these sacred symbols explained that the honour recognizes King Jamala’s exceptional leadership and pays tribute to the legacy of Scottish missionary Mary Slessor, whose tireless work in Nigeria has left a lasting impact.

The event underscores the enduring bond for traditional institutions and the growing diplomatic ties between Scotland and Nigeria.

Princess Mayolein MacDonald played a crucial role in facilitating the ceremony, which has brought international recognition to her father’s reign and highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Rivers State.

Graham Guyan, Patron of the Aberdeen Royal Mission and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the City of Aberdeen, presented the Sword of Faith and a ceremonial mace to King Jamala, symbolising authority and justice.

In his acceptance speech, King Jamala expressed gratitude for the honor, acknowledging the signiﬁcant impact of Mary Slessor’s missionary work on Nigerian communities.

He emphasised the importance of preserving her legacy and fostering cross-cultural understanding.

“The Sword of Faith is more than just a historical artefact,” King Jamala said. “It’s a symbol of our shared heritage and a reminder of the enduring bond between our two nations.

I am honoured to receive this recognition and pledge to continue working towards a brighter future for the Odual Kingdom and Nigeria.

The work of the Missionary, Mary Slessor serves as testament to the power of compassion and her dedication to the welfare of Nigerian communities left an indelible mark on our shared history. It is my hope that the spirit of service exempliﬁed by Mary Slessor will inspire new generations to work together across cultures and borders”